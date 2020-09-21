President Donald Trump

Woman accused of sending ricin letter addressed to Pres. Trump at White House arrested, AP sources

WASHINGTON -- A woman suspected of sending an envelope containing the poison ricin, which was addressed to White House, has been arrested at the New York-Canada border.

That's according to three law enforcement officials who spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday.

RELATED: Officials flag envelope containing poisonous ricin addressed to Pres. Trump: Sources

The officials say the woman was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and is expected to face federal charges. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have said the letter appeared to have originated in Canada.

Officials say it was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump.

The video in the media player above is from Saturday, Sept. 20.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington dcfbiu.s. & worldsuspicious objectpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
2 GOP senators say don't fill Supreme Court vacancy now
A look at 4 top judges on Trump's SCOTUS shortlist
US judge approves injunction to delay WeChat restrictions
Pres. Trump pledges woman for court, pushes Senate to move on pick
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Beta potentially making landfall Monday near Matagorda Bay
Abbott to sign disaster declaration Monday morning
Houston-area school closings and delays
Beta's storm surge arrives
4 killed in plane crash near east Texas airport, FAA says
Houston doctor dies of COVID-19 after ER rotation
Bill O'Brien kneels during National Anthem at home opener
Show More
Crash splits rideshare car, 2 passengers killed
Texas Lottery jackpot climbs to $44 million
Police chase suspect shoots at HPD officer before crash
Evacuation orders in your area ahead of Tropical Storm Beta
Woman dies in burning car while escaping brutal abduction
More TOP STORIES News