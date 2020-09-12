Pres. Trump supporters hosting boat parade on Lake Houston Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- President Donald Trump's supporters are hosting a boat parade in Lake Houston on Saturday.
More than 500 people responded to a Facebook event titled, "Lake Houston Boat Parade Big T 2020 Trump Support," asking participants to decorate boats in "red, white and blue for 2020."
The event is set to begin at 2 p.m., but participants are expected to start registering for the event at 11:15 a.m. at the Lake Houston Brewery.
The boat parade comes just one week after five boats sank at Lake Travis just outside of Austin shortly after the parade started.
A total of 15 boaters reported distress to police while in the water.
The reasons for calling included boats taking on water, stalled engines and capsized boats. Three additional reports of boats taking on water were also called in from a local towing company.
