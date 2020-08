Pres. Trump heads to Orange, Texas to tour Laura devastation

EMBED >More News Videos Downed trees and utility lines were scattered throughout the city, located approximately 30 miles from where Hurricane Laura made landfall.

President Trump is touring damage left behind by Hurricane Laura, which ravaged the southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas regions as a Category 4 storm.Trump arrived in Lake Charles Saturday and was set to fly to Orange for a separate tour of destruction there.In a statement Friday, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said the president will also be there to comfort residents impacted by the storm.Trump's arrival comes after storm survivors were slowly returning to what's left of their homes, businesses, and community landmarks.New satellite images are showing more of the scope of the damage caused by Laura in Lake Charles and Cameron, Louisiana.The photos come from space technology company Maxar, which collected the imagery of the aftermath on Thursday.By watching the video above or using the slider below, you can see significant damage to homes, buildings, and infrastructure.One of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the United States, Laura was blamed for at least six deaths as it barreled ashore near the Louisiana-Texas state line early Thursday morning. More deaths were being reported due to separate carbon monoxide poisonings related to the use of generators.Entire neighborhoods were submerged and ruined along and near the coast. Twisted sheets of metal and debris, downed trees and power lines littered nearly every street. Caravans of utility trucks were met Friday by thunderstorms in the sizzling heat, complicating recovery efforts.Officials in Texas and Louisiana both sought to avoid traditional mass shelters to avoid spreading COVID-19.Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards called Laura the most powerful hurricane to strike Louisiana, meaning it surpassed even Katrina, which was a Category 3 storm when it hit in 2005.The hurricane's top wind speed of 150 mph put it among the strongest systems on record in the U.S. Not until 11 hours after landfall did Laura finally lose hurricane status as it plowed north and thrashed Arkansas. It remained a tropical storm into Thursday night, sustaining winds of 40 mph, flooding roads and spawning tornadoes.The storm crashed ashore in low-lying Louisiana and clobbered Lake Charles, an industrial and casino city of 80,000 people. On Broad Street, many buildings partially collapsed, windows were blown out, awnings ripped away, and trees split in eerily misshapen ways.Laura also felled a Confederate statue that local officials voted to keep in front of a courthouse just days earlier."It looks like 1,000 tornadoes went through here. It's just destruction everywhere," said Brett Geymann, who rode out the storm with three relatives in Moss Bluff, near Lake Charles. He described a roar like a jet engine as Laura passed over his house around 2 a.m."There are houses that are totally gone," he said.The extent of the damage was just coming into focus when a massive plume of smoke began rising from a chemical plant outside Lake Charles. Police said the leak was at a facility run by Biolab , which manufactures chemicals used in household cleaners and chlorine powder for pools. Nearby residents were told to close their doors and windows, and the fire smoldered into the night.Four people were killed by falling trees in Louisiana, including a 14-year-old girl and a 68-year-old man. A 24-year-old man died of carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator inside his residence. Another man drowned in a boat that sank during the storm, authorities said.A lower-than-expected storm surge also helped save lives. Edwards said ocean water rose as much as 12 feet rather than the 20 feet that was predicted.Chevellce Dunn considers herself fortunate. She spent the night huddling on a sofa with her son, daughter and four nieces and nephews as winds rocked their home in Orange, Texas. Now she's without power in the sweltering heat."It ain't going to be easy. As long as my kids are fine, I'm fine," Dunn said.More than 580,000 coastal residents evacuated despite fears of coronavirus infections. It's unclear when their journeys might end. There's no electricity or running water in many places, and the coastal towns of Cameron and Holly Beach were swamped. Restoring essential services could take weeks."People who are outside of Lake Charles, thinking about coming back, they need to be really blunt with themselves about the harsh reality of what they're coming back to," Mayor Nic Hunter told NBC's Today show Friday. "I'm sorry about that, but we just got hit with the largest hurricane to hit Louisiana in the last 150 years."Bucky Millet, 78, of Lake Arthur, Louisiana, considered evacuating but decided because of the coronavirus to ride out the storm with family. He thought the roof of his house would disappear at one point when a small tornado blew the cover off the bed of his pickup."You'd hear a crack and a boom and everything shaking," he said.Laura's winds blew out every living room window in the Lake Charles house where Bethany Agosto huddled in a closet with her sister and two others. "It was like a jigsaw puzzle ... we were on top of each other, just holding each other and crying."Laura was the seventh named storm to strike the U.S. this year, setting a new record for U.S. landfalls by the end of August. Laura hit the U.S. after killing nearly two dozen people in Haiti and the Dominican Republic.