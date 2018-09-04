Driver on the run after running over pregnant woman in SW Houston

A pregnant woman has been hit by a vehicle in SW Houston, police say.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A pregnant woman was rushed to the hospital late Tuesday night after she was hit by a vehicle in southwest Houston.

Houston police were called to investigate the scene on Highway 59 at Fountain View.

Officers say the victim is possibly homeless and that the car that hit her took off.

The pregnant woman broke her leg in the incident, but the baby is expected to be okay.
