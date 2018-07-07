ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KTRK) --There is an uplifting update now on the story of a woman who was pregnant and addicted to heroin, CNN reports.
The woman is now sober, and her child has been adopted by the Albuquerque police officer who found her living on the street.
The last time CNN saw Crystal Champ, she could not break the grip of addiction to heroin and crystal meth. She initially refused to get on a plane to a drug treatment facility, but ended up getting on the plane a few days later.
"I was comfortable in my misery and didn't know how to not be miserable in life at that point in time," Champ says after nearly seven months of being sober.
She was eight months pregnant when Albuquerque police officer Ryan Holets found her shooting up heroin with her partner.
Holets and his wife Rebecca adopted the baby, and named her Hope.
Crystal found hope in this Florida treatment center called "Mending Fences," where patient therapy revolves around caring for injured horses. The center saw the original CNN story on Ryan and Crystal, and offered to help.
"I worked really hard to get where I am. Really hard. There is no burning desire for me to even, like, romanticize about going back to that place because I know that I'm powerless over my addiction," Champ said.