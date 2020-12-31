Pregnant woman fires at least 20 shots at man in N Harris Co.

1655 Blue Bell Rd is the scene of a shooting. A adult male shot in the lower leg by a known female who is pregnant. Deputies applied a tourniquet to the victim who was transported by ground in stable condition. Deputies are searching for the suspect. @HCSO_D1Patrol @HCSOTexas pic.twitter.com/ha9JDp31uI — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) December 31, 2020

District 1 deputies working in the Crime Reduction Unit located the suspects in this case and have them in custody. pic.twitter.com/Z0VUe2cmIg — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) December 31, 2020

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old was shot in the leg by a pregnant woman in north Harris County overnight, deputies say.Harris County sheriff's deputies say it happened on Blue Bell Road near Veterans Memorial just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.The woman fired at least 20 shots, but the 19-year-old man was only hit once, deputies say.Deputies applied a tourniquet to the man's leg at the scene. He is expected to survive.According to Captain J. Shannon, deputies located the suspect hours after the shooting and took her into custody.