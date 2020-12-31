Pregnant woman fires at least 20 shots at man in N Harris Co.

Harris County sheriff's deputies say it happened on Blue Bell Road near Veterans Memorial just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.
1655 Blue Bell Rd is the scene of a shooting. A adult male shot in the lower leg by a known female who is pregnant. Deputies applied a tourniquet to the victim who was transported by ground in stable condition. Deputies are searching for the suspect. @HCSO_D1Patrol @HCSOTexas pic.twitter.com/ha9JDp31uI— Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) December 31, 2020
The woman fired at least 20 shots, but the 19-year-old man was only hit once, deputies say.
Deputies applied a tourniquet to the man's leg at the scene. He is expected to survive.
District 1 deputies working in the Crime Reduction Unit located the suspects in this case and have them in custody. pic.twitter.com/Z0VUe2cmIg— Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) December 31, 2020
According to Captain J. Shannon, deputies located the suspect hours after the shooting and took her into custody.