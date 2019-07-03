Pregnant woman found dead 3 days before her due date

GOODMAN, Mississippi -- Three days before a pregnant woman was expected to give birth, searchers say they've found her body.

The 21-year-old mother-to-be, Makayla Winston, was going to show her sonogram to the baby's father last week when she disappeared.

Makayla's mother has been searching for her ever since.

"We went looking where we thought she would be, but she wasn't there," recalled her mother.

Police say they found Makayla's cell phone next to her car and the information it contained had been deleted.

No one has been arrested at this time. Investigators are trying to determine how she was killed.
