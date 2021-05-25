Pregnant woman dies after being shot in head during gunfight at Baytown apartment complex

The condition of her unborn child is unknown.
Baytown police responded to a call of shots fired at about 6:30 p.m. at the Brixton Apartments at 1601 Garth Road.
When detectives arrived, they learned that people inside two vehicles - one maroon and another black in color - had a shootout near the apartment complex.
One of the bullets entered an apartment, hitting the pregnant woman who was inside and not involved in the shooting.
She was flown via LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann Hospital.
The medical examiner's office confirmed that she died overnight.
Detectives quickly identified three persons of interest: Ernest Adams, 22; Jhakeem Monrose, 19; and Shai-Keem Thomas, 20.
Eyewitness News spoke with several witnesses who reported hearing multiple gunshots.
Johanna Jones told ABC13 she was at her trade class in southwest Houston when she received a text message from her daughter saying there was a shootout at their complex.
"I was scared out of my mind," said Jones. "I thought something happened to my kids."
She said she reported seeing a large police presence when she arrived.
"I didn't see the ambulance at all, but I saw a lot of detectives," said Jones. "I went to check on my kids to make sure they were OK because I know they were outside playing."
Jones adds that she has met the victim before.
"I had made a joke with her saying, 'You're about to pop!'" said Jones, who told ABC13 she believes the woman was between six or seven months pregnant. "I feel bad for the family. I feel bad for her friends. She was excited to have the baby."
Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Baytown Police Department at 281-422-8371.
You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS, submit a tip anonymously only at the Baytown Police Department website, or text keyword BAYTOWN plus your tip to 274637.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 cash.
