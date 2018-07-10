The Houston Police Department says a pregnant woman was attacked at a southeast Houston park Tuesday.Police responded to Grimes Park in the 5100 block of Reed Road around 11:55 a.m.A caller reported that a woman had been stabbed with a machete.Authorities say the woman was at a multi-service center with her boyfriend, when the couple got into an argument.The boyfriend allegedly started hitting the woman, grabbed a machete and hurt her hand.He dropped the woman off on the sidewalk at Grimes Park and drove away, police said.Authorities found the pregnant woman near the 9300 block of Noel Road, conscious and breathing.She was transported to the hospital, and is expected to be okay.Police are searching for the man.