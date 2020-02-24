Man allegedly beat pregnant girlfriend until she lost child

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for a man accused of beating his pregnant girlfriend in west Houston and causing her to lose the couple's child.

Ameer Al Sudan was already facing charges for an incident that happened in January.

Police said he pointed a gun at his girlfriend and threatened her. Sudan was arrested, but was later released on bond.

Now, new allegations have come to light.

According to court documents, in Dec. 2019, Sudan's girlfriend came to him and told him she was pregnant.

The victim told investigators Sudan became enraged and wanted her to have an abortion, according to court documents.

When she walked away, Sudan allegedly tripped her and kicked her in the stomach and back.

Court documents also state Sudan told his girlfriend he would force her to take abortion pills. He also suggested she "needed to jump off of a bed to abort the fetus," according to court documents.

The victim visited a doctor's office a few weeks after the alleged attack. Doctors told the victim the fetus did not have a heartbeat and had spinal fractures, court documents state.

Sudan has been charged with aggravated assault of a family member and assault of a pregnant person.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Houston police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonarrestassaultcourtattackbaby deathwoman injuredcourt casepregnancywoman assaultedpregnant woman
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News