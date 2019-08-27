Pregnant 19-year-old shot in arm and thigh at SW Houston car wash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A pregnant woman has been taken to the hospital after she was shot in southwest Houston.

Houston police are investigating at a car wash at 10600 Maranatha at Willowbend Boulevard.

Police were called to the scene just after 7 p.m. Monday.



When officers arrived, they found the 19-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to the arm and thigh.

The woman was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators say the victim was shot during an altercation, and the shooting suspect is on the run.
