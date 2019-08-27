Pregnant 19-year-old shot in arm and thigh at SW Houston car wash

Houston police are investigating at a car wash at 10600 Maranatha at Willowbend Boulevard.
Police were called to the scene just after 7 p.m. Monday.
South Gessner officers are at 10600 Maranatha on a shooting. 19 year old female shot during an altercation. 202 pic.twitter.com/BwebgDoNd8— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 27, 2019
When officers arrived, they found the 19-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to the arm and thigh.
The woman was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
Investigators say the victim was shot during an altercation, and the shooting suspect is on the run.