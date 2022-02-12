Precinct 4 commissioner says he'll fight Democrats' attempt to oust him

Cagle said he expects crime and taxes to dominate the race as the top two issues.
"I am someone who is an advocate for the taxpayer. I tend to think, we on the government side, who are the tax spenders, should be respectful of what it costs the taxpayers to put that into our hands," said Cagle. "For years, a little more than a decade, we've worked very hard in Precinct 4 to serve the people. No matter if you're a Republican or a Democrat. I haven't found a pothole yet that had an 'R' or a 'D' on it. I haven't found a bathroom in the park that had an 'R' or a 'D' on it. It was either clean or not. The pothole was either fixed or not."
Political experts said Cagle faces a more difficult reelection in 2022 since he's in a newly redrawn precinct.
Cagle is running unopposed in the Republican primary and will face off against the Democratic challenge. Currently, there are seven people filed to run in that race: Lesly Briones, Gina Calanni, Ben Chou, Clarence Miller, Sandra Pelmore, Jeff Stauber, and Ann Williams.
Early voting begins Monday, Feb. 14. You can find voting locations on the Harris County Votes website.
