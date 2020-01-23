Preacher charged with over 100 counts of sex offenses against children

WILKES COUNTY, North Carolina -- A western North Carolina preacher has been charged with more than 100 counts of felony sex offenses against children.

Rodney Luffman, the pastor of Open Arms Outreach Ministries in Elkin, according to the church's website, is charged with 80 counts of indecent liberties with a minor and 35 counts of statutory sex offense.

The Wilkes County Sheriff's Office said there are three victims: two boys and one girl. Their ages ranged from 4 to 15 years old.

The crimes happened over a 15-year period, starting in 2000.

An investigation is ongoing. Luffman is in jail on a $1 million bond.
