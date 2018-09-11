A mother of a 4-year-old girl is upset with Spring Branch ISD and its police department."This is not being taken serious," she said.Allegations are now under investigation at the Panda Path School."(My daughter said she was) pulling down her pants and her underwear," her mother said.The mother tells ABC13 that her daughter claims a female employee of the Pre-K walked into her child's classroom and took her on a bathroom break. That is when she allegedly touched the child inappropriately."(She said that) after the teacher was done touching her, she said she did a good job, gave her a sticker and took her back to the class and grabbed another student," the mother said.SBISD confirmed that there is an investigation underway and that two staff members have been placed on administrative leave.A call out message was sent to parents Monday evening stating in part: "As this is an active investigation, we do not have additional information at this time. We will keep you informed as appropriate.""I want justice to be done. They stole my daughter's innocence," the mom said.The mother is hoping to find a lawyer, but for the time being, she wants parents out there to do one thing."I want parents to speak with their children and have communication with their kids," she said. "No one should be able to touch their private parts."