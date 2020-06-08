Dozens gather for 'Praytest in honor of George Floyd' in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For nearly two weeks, crowds have marched protesting the death of George Floyd. In Houston earlier this week, some 60,000 people demonstrated downtown.

Sunday, in northeast Houston, dozens of people held what is called a "praytest." Christian Hip-Hop artist Bobby Tre9 Herring came up with the concept. His Eyes on Me nonprofit was established to help communities of color through a faith-based approach.

"What you'll see at praytest is a group of believers praying specifically over issues of systemic racism, prejudice, the Floyd family, the victims who've experienced police brutality, and for police departments," he said. "We believe God is going to tear down the strongholds that divide us."

A large circle of people ringed an unused shopping center parking lot on Homestead Road. Johnny Gentry lll helped organize the event. He is part of InDeed Church and also has a nonprofit to help attract community development to the area. "We need protesters to protest, and believers to praytest," he said.

The missionaries and ministers also want to bring more attention to underserved communities, to provide jobs, safe housing, and opportunities for families to thrive.

Each praytest involves walking through neighborhoods, down streets, and praying for the health, safety and futures of those who live there.

Guy Caskey, with Wood Edge Church in Spring, is part of Tra9's circle of faith leaders involved in the project. "We believe it's our faith that unites, black, white, whatever the color. We believe God is the god of all nations and the cross levels all this," he said.

For more information on prayertest events, to go EyesOnMeInc.com

