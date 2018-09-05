A violent crash is now a murder investigation after police found a driver dead from a gunshot wound in Prairie View.Authorities confirm he is a Prairie View A&M University student. His name has not been released.Police responded to a crash at the corner of University Drive and Owens Road around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.Officials say a man in a pickup truck was on Dooley Street when he crossed over University, went airborne and crashed in a Subway parking lot.He slammed into another parked truck, a minivan and a store. When officers arrived, they realized the driver had been shot to death.Police found a Prairie View A&M student ID on the driver and a campus parking pass in the truck.Authorities tell Eyewitness News there were two other men in the truck who ran off after the crash.They have not been caught.A woman was inside the minivan that was hit. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Texas Rangers have been called to help with the investigation.