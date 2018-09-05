Man found shot to death inside truck after crashing is Prairie View A&M student

A man was found fatally shot to death inside a truck near Prairie View A&M.

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KTRK) --
A violent crash is now a murder investigation after police found a driver dead from a gunshot wound in Prairie View.

Authorities confirm he is a Prairie View A&M University student. His name has not been released.

Police responded to a crash at the corner of University Drive and Owens Road around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say a man in a pickup truck was on Dooley Street when he crossed over University, went airborne and crashed in a Subway parking lot.

He slammed into another parked truck, a minivan and a store. When officers arrived, they realized the driver had been shot to death.

Police found a Prairie View A&M student ID on the driver and a campus parking pass in the truck.

Authorities tell Eyewitness News there were two other men in the truck who ran off after the crash.

They have not been caught.

A woman was inside the minivan that was hit. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Texas Rangers have been called to help with the investigation.

