PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KTRK) --A violent crash is now a murder investigation after police found a driver dead from a gunshot wound in Prairie View.
Authorities confirm he is a Prairie View A&M University student. His name has not been released.
Police responded to a crash at the corner of University Drive and Owens Road around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Officials say a man in a pickup truck was on Dooley Street when he crossed over University, went airborne and crashed in a Subway parking lot.
He slammed into another parked truck, a minivan and a store. When officers arrived, they realized the driver had been shot to death.
Police found a Prairie View A&M student ID on the driver and a campus parking pass in the truck.
Authorities tell Eyewitness News there were two other men in the truck who ran off after the crash.
They have not been caught.
A woman was inside the minivan that was hit. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Texas Rangers have been called to help with the investigation.
