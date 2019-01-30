SHOOTING

Prairie View A&M students alerted of shots fired on campus

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KTRK) --
Prairie View A&M University alerted students Wednesday night of shots fired reported on campus.

In a tweet, the university said there were no injuries reported, and any suspects were on the run.

The university's police department is investigating and patrolling the campus, the school's tweet stated.

ABC13 Eyewitness News first received word of the incident from students who said they received a mass text message from the university-wide alert system. The texts stated that shots were fired near the University Village I basketball court.

The alerts also urged those living on campus at the university's phases I and II housing to "seek safe shelter until further notice."

