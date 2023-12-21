Several killed, dozens injured in Prague shooting at university

PRAGUE -- Several people were killed and dozens are injured after a shooting at a university downtown Prague in the Czech Republic.

The shooting took place at the Faculty of Philosophy of Prague University.

Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan told Czech public television the person who opened fire was dead.

Rakusan said there's no other shooter at the scene and there's no imminent further danger, but he urged people to cooperate with police.

Police say officers were deployed due to a shooting at the school in Jan Palach Square.

The Philosophical Faculty of Charles University, located at the square has been evacuated, Prague mayor Bohuslav Svoboda said.

The police department said the square has been sealed off. It urged people also to leave the surrounding streets and stay inside.

Jana Postova, a spokesperson for Prague's rescue service, confirmed numerous people were injured but had no details.

ABC News contributed to this report.