Fort Bend Co. reveals new CARES Act fraud case this morning

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- The Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office is slated to reveal details of a fraud case involving taxpayer-funded CARES Act money.

A briefing is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the county's justice center. This event is streaming live on ABC13's multiple digital platforms.

With Americans getting assistance during the pandemic with two different stimulus packages, criminal deceit over those funds have been constantly prevalent up to now.

In the Houston area, federal authorities have highlighted high-profile fraud cases. One last fall involved a team that allegedly defrauded $16 million in Paycheck Protection Program money to acquire luxury items like Porsches and Lamborghinis.

Payroll Protection Program loans were paid out to help small businesses in duress during the pandemic, but six Houston area residents are accused of fraudulently taking those funds for personal gain, including spending a portion of the money on luxury cars.



The case was just a small part of a bigger statewide problem. Data released last month showed Texas led the U.S. in CARES Act fraud.

Texas cases account for one in five of all the cases filed, according to data from the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse.

In any case, the new allegations out of Fort Bend County just add to the troubling statistic continuing to rise in Texas.

