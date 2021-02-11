Fort Bend Co. reveals new CARES Act fraud case this morning

A briefing is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the county's justice center. This event is streaming live on ABC13's multiple digital platforms.
With Americans getting assistance during the pandemic with two different stimulus packages, criminal deceit over those funds have been constantly prevalent up to now.
In the Houston area, federal authorities have highlighted high-profile fraud cases. One last fall involved a team that allegedly defrauded $16 million in Paycheck Protection Program money to acquire luxury items like Porsches and Lamborghinis.
SEE MORE: Lamborghini and Porsche vehicles seized in $16M PPP fraud case in Houston
The case was just a small part of a bigger statewide problem. Data released last month showed Texas led the U.S. in CARES Act fraud.
SEE MORE: Texas tops the nation in CARES Act fraud
Texas cases account for one in five of all the cases filed, according to data from the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse.
In any case, the new allegations out of Fort Bend County just add to the troubling statistic continuing to rise in Texas.
Follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.