Powerful quake rocks central Sulawesi in Indonesia

EMBED </>More Videos

An official with the local disaster agency, Akris, said "many houses have collapsed."

JAKARTA, Indonesia --
Indonesian officials issued a tsunami warning Friday that has since been lifted after a powerful earthquake rocked the island of Sulawesi.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.5 quake was centered at a depth of 6 miles, about 35 miles northeast of the central Sulawesi town of Donggala. It was the second powerful quake to strike the area Friday.

An official with the local disaster agency, Akris, said "many houses have collapsed."

"It happened while we still have difficulties in collecting data from nine villages affected by the first quake," he told The Associated Press. "People ran out in panic."

The area was hit earlier Friday by a magnitude 6.1 earthquake that killed one person, injured 10 and damaged dozens of houses.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes because of its location on the "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

In December 2004, a massive magnitude 9.1 earthquake off Sumatra in western Indonesia triggered a tsunami that killed 230,000 people in a dozen countries.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
earthquakeu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police kill alleged kidnapper who shot ex at least 5 times
2 chases end in crashes, killing suspect driving 120 mph
Adversity makes Elsik football player stronger on and off field
Hastings Bears boast melting pot of talent on the gridiron
Skateboarder killed in hit and run along the North Freeway
Babysitter charged after infant's death nearly a year ago
Brett Kavanaugh: How Supreme Court justices get confirmed
Kavanaugh accuser testifies she feared she might be killed
Show More
WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
George Springer lends voice to MLB's anti-bullying campaign
NEWS IN :60: Stories you need to know
All passengers survive airplane crash in Micronesia lagoon
Video: Gunmen pull 3-year-old away from father, shoot him
More News