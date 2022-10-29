WATCH LIVE

No one hit Powerball jackpot, new drawing now an estimated $1 billion

Sunday, October 30, 2022 12:03PM
Winning numbers were drawn Saturday night for the second largest jackpot in Powerball history.

The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $1 billion ($497.3 million cash) for the next drawing on Halloween.

According to lottery officials, this is the second time in Powerball history that the advertised jackpot has reached $1 billion.

If a player wins Monday's jackpot, it will be the second largest jackpot in Powerball history.

The jackpot rolled after no one matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night - which were 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and Powerball 23.

Six tickets, however, won a $1 million prize after matching all five white balls drawn. One ticket sold in Florida matched all five white balls and increased the prize to $2 million.

