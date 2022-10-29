No one hit Powerball jackpot, new drawing now an estimated $1 billion

If a player wins Monday's jackpot, it will be the second largest jackpot in Powerball history.

Winning numbers were drawn Saturday night for the second largest jackpot in Powerball history.

The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $1 billion ($497.3 million cash) for the next drawing on Halloween.

According to lottery officials, this is the second time in Powerball history that the advertised jackpot has reached $1 billion.

If a player wins Monday's jackpot, it will be the second largest jackpot in Powerball history.

The jackpot rolled after no one matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night - which were 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and Powerball 23.

Six tickets, however, won a $1 million prize after matching all five white balls drawn. One ticket sold in Florida matched all five white balls and increased the prize to $2 million.