No one hit Powerball jackpot, new drawing now an estimated $1 billion

The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $1 billion ($497.3 million cash) for the next drawing on Halloween.
According to lottery officials, this is the second time in Powerball history that the advertised jackpot has reached $1 billion.
If a player wins Monday's jackpot, it will be the second largest jackpot in Powerball history.
The jackpot rolled after no one matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night - which were 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and Powerball 23.
Six tickets, however, won a $1 million prize after matching all five white balls drawn. One ticket sold in Florida matched all five white balls and increased the prize to $2 million.