Powerball lottery jackpot at $421M; winning numbers drawing Monday

The Powerball jackpot for Monday's winning numbers drawing is up to $421 million.
There was no winner for Saturday's drawing, which had a top prize of $400 million. It was the 29th consecutive drawing without a winner.
The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 10-39-47-49-56 with the Powerball number 8.
The jackpot for Monday's drawing comes with a cash option of $252.1 million.
The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.
Powerball is played in 45 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
