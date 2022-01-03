Powerball jackpot climbs to $540M for Monday night drawing

More than half a billion dollars is up for grabs Monday night in the Powerball drawing, as the jackpot continues to grow after there were no winners on New Year's Day.The jackpot now stands at $540 million after 37 straight drawings with no winner.The jackpot has a pre-tax cash value of $384.3 million.The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.The last winning jackpot came back on October 4 with a prize of nearly $700 million.A single ticket sold in California matched all six numbers. The jackpot at the time rose to $699.8 million, making it the seventh-largest in U.S. lottery history.Powerball is played in 45 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.