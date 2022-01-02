powerball

Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no winners in Saturday night's drawing

The Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs!
By 6abc Digital Staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no winners in Saturday night's drawing

No one took home the growing Powerball jackpot after Saturday night's drawing.

The estimated jackpot is now more than $520 million with a cash value of $317 million.

The Powerball jackpot has not been won since a lottery player in California claimed the nearly $700 million prize in October.

Saturday night's winning numbers were: 6-12-39-48-50-7

At least four tickets claimed a combined $5 million in prize money.

The next drawing is set for Monday night.

$244 million is also up for grabs in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financepowerballlottery
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POWERBALL
No big winner in Powerball drawing, jackpot grows to $483M
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Powerball drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $441M
No Christmas Day Powerball winner, jackpot grows to $416 million
TOP STORIES
Speed, alcohol factors in crash that killed 18-year-old in Spring
Family helps victims of fatal New Year's Day crash
9 people arrested on New Year's Day for celebratory gunfire
Cold air and strong winds arrive, freeze tonight area-wide
Mother killed outside hookah bar is Houston's first murder in 2022
2021 saddest food shutters in Houston
LSU lassoes K-State to win Texas Bowl's annual Rodeo Bowl
Show More
Art Rascon anchoring newscast with son, Jacob, on final day at ABC13
3 killed, 4 injured in major New Year's crash in northwest Harris Co.
Protect your furry friends before the freeze
Protect your home for the cold blast on Sunday
Houston hospitals welcome first babies of 2022
More TOP STORIES News