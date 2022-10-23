Powerball: jackpot grows to $610 million, 8th largest grand prize in Powerball history

The Powerball jackpot is now $610 million after Saturday's drawing yielded no winners. One New Yorker did have a lucky night, snagging $1 million.

NEW YORK -- The Powerball jackpot rose to $610 million, after no ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday night's drawing.

The numbers were: 19-25-48-55-60 Powerball: 18

This jackpot is the 8th-largest grand prize in Powerball's 30-year history. It will be up for grabs in the next drawing, on Monday night.

You can watch Monday's Powerball drawing at 11 p.m.

Even if your ticket doesn't have the jackpot-winning numbers, it could still lead to a prize. One lucky player in New York won $1 million in Saturday's drawing.

The last Powerball jackpot was won in August for a little over $206 million, making this upcoming drawing the 35th draw in the jackpot run.

Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.

