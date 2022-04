Power Wizard Compares Hundreds of Electricity Plans for you!

Sponsored By

Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!On May 2, we will talk with Power Wizard!Electricity prices have risen from last year, so it may be difficult to match those prices, but that doesn't mean you can't still get the best rates available. For just $14.95 Power Wizard does the leg work for you and searches and compares hundreds of electricity plans from many electricity providers to find the best one for you. Get started and find the best electricity rate customized for your home. Power Wizard works on your behalf and is not compensated by any electricity providers. So rest assured, Power Wizard works for you and not the electricity providers.If you want to do the research on your own, don't fall into the trap of gimmicky electricity rates. While free nights or weekend plans, gift cards, promotions, and credit back seem like a good deal, most customers end up paying much more for electricity -Power Wizard joined H-Town Spotlight to help you find the best electricity plan. Here is what the expert says:1.. Just like credit cards and car insurance, new electricity customers typically get the best offers.2.Many electricity providers lure customers with a low rate that only applies to low or high usage customers.3.They aren't free and the electricity rate is much higher to compensate for the freebies.4.Power Wizard does the hard work so you can avoid the stress of shopping for electricity.And, because Power Wizard doesn't accept referral fees from electricity providers, they put their members first and offer the most competitive prices. See the best plan for your address in 30 seconds!