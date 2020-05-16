Weather

Thousands without power across the Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As thunderstorms pass through southeast Texas, thousands of people are reporting power outages.

Centerpoint Energy is reporting about 29,359 customers in the Houston-area are without power as of 4:53 a.m.

According to their map, the outages are spread throughout the area, with concentrations in Rosenberg, Santa Fe, Missouri City and Houston's southside.

Wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible along the leading edge of the storm. Houston's Severe Thunderstorm Watch will expire at 5 a.m.

Storms Friday evening caused severe street flooding across the area.

