Power outage at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport halts departures and closes roadways

Travelers were left in the dark for at least two hours in Barbara Jordan Terminal at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Power has been restored to the Barbara Jordan Terminal at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport after an outage brought departures to a halt and forced airport roadways to close on Wednesday morning.

The airport said in a tweet just before 8 a.m. that the power had been restored.

In some good news for travelers, the TSA checkpoints are open and people are lining up at ticket counters again.

Passengers are asked to check directly with their airline for flight status.

The airport roadways, however, are still closed. The airport is expected to give an update when those roadways reopen.

The airport first flagged the outage in the Barbara Jordan Terminal shortly before 5 a.m., explaining that all power lines near the airport are underground and there was no estimated time of restoration.

At last check, Austin Energy said it was investigating the cause.

Earlier photos and videos showed travelers in the dark.

While the power has returned to the terminal, the traffic near the airport wasn't looking any better with vehicles at a crawl.