Power knocked out to thousands across Houston

Nearly 160,000 customers were in the dark just before 6 a.m., according to CenterPoint Energy.
The outages came as winds in excess of 60 mph blew through Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, and Galveston counties, according to Harris County Flood Control District Meteorologist Jeff Lindner.
60-70mph winds likely in the blue circled area moving SE. #houwx pic.twitter.com/16jih2qmp5— Jeff Lindner (@JeffLindner1) April 29, 2020
Some areas may not see power restored until 11:30 a.m. according to CenterPoint's outage map estimates.
Photos from viewers showed minor damage, including a gas station canopy that was blown over in the Fifth Ward.
Traffic in the region slowed to a crawl as vehicles navigated through blinding rain and high water in some places.
After the storms clear on Wednesday morning, sunshine and lower humidity are expected Wednesday afternoon.
Another stormy cool front may arrive in the area late Tuesday or early Wednesday next week.
Buckle up coastal communities! This storm is fierce and it’s HERE. My photog has two hands on the wheel in our storm tracker truck. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/5YGyK6WwvM— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) April 29, 2020
Right on cue at 5! Heavy rain falling in Houston. This wind is no joke either. If you’re getting up and heading out this morning, be careful! @ABC13Elita says T-storm warning in effect until 6 for parts of Harris. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/Z6q6xuXuFS— T.J. Parker (@TJParkerABC13) April 29, 2020