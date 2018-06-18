Postal truck erupts in flames after mail carrier smells gas while driving in NW Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Neighbors in northwest Harris County might be waiting for mail for a while after a USPS mail truck was found engulfed in flames.

Authorities were called to 10700 Heather Hill Drive around 5:45 p.m. Monday for reports of lightning striking a U.S. Postal Service truck.

Deputies say the vehicle actually erupted in flames after the mail carrier smelled gas and stopped the vehicle.

SkyEye13 captured footage of the burned out truck on Monday afternoon shortly after the fire occurred.

The vehicle has severe damage but the good news is the mail carrier was nearing the end of his route, so very little mail was destroyed by the fire.

Postal workers worked to salvage what they could. The mail carrier himself was okay aside from being startled by the fire.

