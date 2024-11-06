World leaders react to 2024 presidential election results

LONDON -- World leaders and top officials are reacting to the unfolding results of the 2024 presidential election as the contest draws to a conclusion.

With former President Donald Trump significantly ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris in the race for the White House and claiming victory, French President Emmanuel Macron offered his congratulations to Trump in post to X.

RELATED | Election Day 2024: See live results, analysis and voting maps

"Ready to work together as we have done for four years," Macron said, referring to Trump's first term. "With your convictions and with mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated both Trump and his wife, Melania. "Congratulations on history's greatest comeback," Netanyahu wrote on X. "Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America."

"This is a huge victory," Netanyahu added.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban -- a longtime conservative ally of Trump -- posted to X early Wednesday celebrating what he called "the biggest comeback in U.S. political history." Orban congratulated Trump on "his enormous win," which he described as a "much needed victory for the world."

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto wrote on Facebook of his hope that "Hungarian-American political cooperation will return to its peak form, because we have similar thoughts about peace, illegal immigration and protection of families."

"And there is a better chance than ever before that there will be peace in Ukraine after almost a thousand days," Szijjarto added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lauded what he called Trump's "impressive election victory." He wrote in a post on X that leaders in Kyiv "look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump's decisive leadership. We rely on continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States."

"I appreciate President Trump's commitment to the 'peace through strength' approach in global affairs," Zelenskyy added. "This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together."

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said Trump's leadership "will again be key to keeping our alliance strong." He added, "I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through NATO."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wrote on X, "Good work Mr. President."

"Italy and the United States are 'sister' nations, linked by an unshakable alliance, common values and a historic friendship," she wrote. "It is a strategic bond, which I am sure we will now strengthen even further."

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, meanwhile, posted to X with a video of Harris reciting a psalm during the campaign. "Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning," Harris said in the video.

Zakharova wrote, "Hallelujah, I'll add on my own."

Former Russian President and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev wrote on Telegram that Trump "has one quality that is useful for us: as a businessman to the core, he mortally dislikes spending money on various hangers-on" and "idiotic allies," suggesting his election may be a curb on American aid to Ukraine.

"The question is how much will Trump be forced to give for the war," Medvedev wrote. "He is stubborn, but the system is stronger."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.