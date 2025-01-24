Woman killed, her husband and 3 children injured during head-on crash in Galveston, police say

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspected drunk driver was charged and arrested after a deadly head-on crash in Galveston on Monday, according to police.

The Galveston Police Department said the two-vehicle crash happened at about 6 p.m. at 29th Street and Harborside Drive.

Investigators said 34-year-old Alexis Cisneros was driving a black BMW when she went into oncoming traffic, striking a white Toyota Tacoma with a family of five.

EMS confirmed that one occupant of the Tacoma was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eyewitness News spoke with the victim's family, who identified her as Maria Martinez.

Martinez's family told ABC13 that she was with her husband and three children during the crash and were rushed to the UTMB Galveston emergency room.

As of Friday, one of the children is still in the ICU.

Cisneros, who is from Texas City, was also taken to the UTMB emergency room but later released.

She was booked into the Galveston County Jail and charged with intoxication, manslaughter, and intoxication assault.

