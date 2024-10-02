Woman found fatally shot in northwest Harris County, police say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in northwest Harris County are investigating after a woman was found shot to death Wednesday morning.

The Houston Police Department shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that homicide detectives were at 8301 Willow Place Drive North, near FM 1960.

According to HPD, the woman was shot at about 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Details regarding the shooting or if anyone had been arrested were not immediately released.

