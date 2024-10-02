WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman found fatally shot in northwest Harris County, police say

KTRK logo
Wednesday, October 2, 2024 7:59PM
Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in northwest Harris County are investigating after a woman was found shot to death Wednesday morning.

The Houston Police Department shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that homicide detectives were at 8301 Willow Place Drive North, near FM 1960.

According to HPD, the woman was shot at about 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Details regarding the shooting or if anyone had been arrested were not immediately released.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW