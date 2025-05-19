Police investigating possible hit-and-run after woman found run over several times in Humble

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Humble Police Department is investigating the suspected death of a woman who was reportedly struck by a car on Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the southbound Eastex Freeway at Will Clayton Parkway around 11 p.m. after receiving a call about a body lying in the roadway.

The woman's body was found, and Humble police indicated she may have been struck multiple times.

Officials have not identified the woman or are aware of her age.

It is unclear what happened before the victim was hit. Police said there is no suspect in custody at this time.