Investigation underway after 15-year-old boy found shot in SW Houston Christmas night, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Questions are arising after a 15-year-old boy was found shot to death at a southwest Houston apartment complex on Christmas evening, according to the Houston Police Department.

The fatal shooting occurred in the 9200 block of Burdine Street at around 9:45 p.m.

According to HPD, officers were in the area following several calls of hearing either gunshots or fireworks.

A woman told ABC13 that she saw a body lying next to her back patio and called the police after saying something did not feel right.

Once officers arrived, the teen was found in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

HPD has said there were no witnesses or suspects at this time.

Police did not say if the victim lived at the apartment.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

