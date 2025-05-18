Woman detained, man injured after shooting in Baytown area, HCSO says

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was taken into custody after a man was injured in a shooting in the Baytown area, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the shooting in the 8200 block of Broadleaf Avenue at around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Deputies say a woman is detained after they say she called 911 saying her husband had been shot at the scene.

Once first responders arrived, they say the man was flown to the hospital. According to authorities, the man is stable but remains in the ICU.

Deputies told ABC13 that the shooting was a domestic violence situation.

Authorities say there were other people on scene, and are currently being interviewed.

Deputies say no arrests have been made as the investigation is still ongoing.

