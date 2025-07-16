Woman confined to wheelchair robbed at gunpoint at ATM in northwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for a man caught on camera, allegedly robbing a woman who uses a wheelchair in northwest Houston last week.

The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division said the armed robbery happened on Thursday, July 10, at about 12:30 a.m.

The victim was withdrawing money from the ATM in the 5200 block of Antoine when the suspect suddenly appeared while pointing a gun at her and demanding the money, according to investigators.

Houston police said the suspect then reached over and grabbed the money that had been withdrawn from the ATM and took off on a bicycle.

Investigators describe the suspect as a 20-to 30-year-old Black man with a medium build. He was last wearing a green T-shirt and camouflage-patterned pants, and wore a wide-brimmed trucker-style hat.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation and reference Houston PD #893960-25. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

