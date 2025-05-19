Woman allegedly saw suspects burglarizing vehicles in trailer park before being shot, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say a woman was shot after possibly witnessing a group of suspects break into vehicles at a north Harris County trailer park last week.

On Friday, May 16, at about 11 p.m., Harris County deputies responded to the Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and learned a woman had been shot while driving out of her trailer park near Cora Street.

The woman told deputies she saw a group of suspects walking through the trailer park, possibly burglarizing vehicles.

Deputies said a "short exchange of words" followed before one of the suspects took out a gun and shot at the woman's vehicle, hitting her. The woman's injuries were not life-threatening, and she's expected to be OK.

The first suspect is described as a Black man, 19 to 20 years old, approximately 6 feet tall, and weighing 150 to 160 pounds.

The second suspect, who deputies say is the shooter, is described as a Hispanic man, 20 to 22 years old, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 200 to 230 pounds, and wearing a red shirt with blue jeans.

Two other suspects were only described as Hispanic males, 17 to 19 years old, with a skinny build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Violent Crimes Division at 713-274-9365 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.