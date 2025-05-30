Only on 13: Witnesses recount shooting that led to fiery crash in NE Houston: 'I was concerned'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a fiery crash in the middle of a northeast Houston neighborhood after they say a bystander was hit head-on by a man in a black SUV. An eyewitness described the chaos only to ABC13.

Investigators said a black Mitsubishi and a black Tahoe were chasing each other down Oak Knoll on Thursday while exchanging gunfire before crashing into a white pickup truck.

Out on Oak Knoll on Friday, neighbors are left with a lot of questions.

The driver of the white pickup truck that caught on fire is grateful that bullets didn't hit him, and he was able to get out alive.

"I hear about three shots, then a 'BOOM.' He hit that pickup out there," eyewitness David Johnson said. "This SUV had met this other pickup head-on, and it was sparking, so I called police. I said, 'It's going to blow up or something,' and by the time I told the person on the phone, it went, 'BOOM.' It burst into flames."

Johnson has lived on Oak Knoll for decades.

"I was concerned," Johnson said.

Thursday evening was something he'd never seen before.

Police said around 6 p.m., two black SUVs were chasing each other, exchanging gunfire on Oak Knoll from Wayside. Investigators said one of those vehicles crashed head-on with Josue Enamorado Maldonado, who was dropping his co-worker off and heading home himself.

In an interview Only on 13, Maldonado says a black Mitsubishi speeding by was getting shot at. That's when he says they crashed into him, and the shots continued. He says his car was hit by bullets before it caught on fire.

He told ABC13 the man who crashed into him jumped out of his vehicle and began to run as someone inside a black Tahoe got out of their vehicle and chased him with a gun.

A neighbor told ABC13 the two men were seen running into his yard before making it to Oak Knoll again.

Maldonado said the man being chased then used him as a human shield, hiding behind him as the armed man pointed his gun at him. Maldonado said all he could do was stay quiet and put his hands up.

He said that's when the man put his gun away, got in the black Tahoe, and left. He told ABC13 the man who was being chased was bloodied. Maldonado said that the man walked off and was picked up by someone.

Maldonado is thankful he was able to save more than $14,000 worth of his work welding equipment from his fiery truck.

However, his vehicle is a total loss.

He said it's painful to lose the vehicle that gets him to and from work, but his life is worth more and he's grateful he's alive to tell the story.

Police confirmed with ABC13 someone has come forward claiming they crashed into Maldonado's white truck while trying to get away from someone he says was shooting at him. Investigators are looking into this through their investigation.

