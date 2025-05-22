The Walt Disney Company celebrates big wins at the Gracie Awards

'Jimmy Kimmel Live' head writer Molly McNearney and the cast of 'Descendants: The Rise of Red' were among the honorees

"It's more important than ever that women's voices are heard." The Walt Disney Company celebrates its Gracie Awards honorees.

BEVERLY HILLS -- It was a night of women celebrating women at the 50th annual Gracie Awards.

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation hands out the Gracies every year. It's an event that highlights women's voices, stories and achievements in all many different forms of media. This year, The Walt Disney Company brought home 23 awards in total.

On The Red Carpet spoke to the honorees at the Beverly Hills gala.

"I think it's incredibly important that women have their voice and that we can use our voices and collectively be together. I feel so inspired by the people who I get to sit with tonight and be around tonight, and it's more important than ever that women's voices are heard," said Molly McNearney, winner of the 'Writer Unscripted' award.

"Descendants: The Rise of Red" stars Dara Reneé and Morgan Dudley accepted the award for Ensemble Cast-Family Programming.

"I am so grateful to be in a space like this, feel so represented by all the women around me," Reneé said.

"It's my first time at the Gracies and it's amazing to have an award show that platforms women in the way that the Gracies does," added Dudley.

Debra OConnell, Disney's President of ABC News Group and Disney Entertainment Networks beamed with pride as she talked about the company's accomplishments.

"We have winners across ABC, ESPN, National Geographic, Disney Branded Television, it doesn't stop there, it keeps on going and going, and of course ABC News which we are just thrilled about in so many different ways," said OConnell.

ABC News senior political correspondent Rachel Scott, winner of the 'Reporter/Correspondent' award, paid homage to her mentors, Diane Sawyer and Martha Raddatz, who showed her the way.

"It's because of them that I'm able to exist in a room like this, so being here tonight I think of all the women who paved the way for me and I hope that I can open up the door for others too."

"I'm very inspired by everyone here, I'm inspired by all the storytelling that's happened and the bravery of these women," said Geeta Patel, who won the 'Director-Series' award for her work on Hulu's "Under The Bridge."

The Gracie Awards are named after the late Gracie Allen, who was an influential comedian and businesswoman, who was also married to George Burns.

You can see more of our interviews with Gracie Award winners in the video player above.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.