Woman murdered inside apartment by husband who assaulted her 3 times in the past: court records

"Just a couple of months ago, he bought her another ring," one of the victim's sisters told ABC13 on the couple's troubled relationship. "But how can you love someone that you kill?"

"Just a couple of months ago, he bought her another ring," one of the victim's sisters told ABC13 on the couple's troubled relationship. "But how can you love someone that you kill?"

"Just a couple of months ago, he bought her another ring," one of the victim's sisters told ABC13 on the couple's troubled relationship. "But how can you love someone that you kill?"

"Just a couple of months ago, he bought her another ring," one of the victim's sisters told ABC13 on the couple's troubled relationship. "But how can you love someone that you kill?"

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who did jail time on three separate occasions for assaulting his wife now stands accused of her murder.

Walden Whitaker, 41, is being held in jail on a $500,000 bond for the stabbing death of his wife, Dolores Kelly.

Kelly was found on Sept. 1 in the bedroom of their apartment on Franz Road near Katy.

Court records state video conflicts with Whitaker's statement and that alcohol was a factor.

"It's just a missing piece. That's what it feels like, like you've been through the worst heartbreak of your life," Leneka Kelly said in an interview with ABC13 reporter Jessica Willey.

She and Kelly's sister, Lequisha Kelly, said they feel betrayed.

"We thought things had changed, and he was better," Leneka Kelly said.

"Just a couple of months ago, he bought her another ring," Lequisha Kelly said. "But I guess he painted a pretty picture, but how can you love someone that you kill?"

The couple had been together for 14 years, and it had been troubled. Court records state Whitaker had been sentenced to jail three times for assaulting Kelly. The last time was in 2017. Her family thought that was behind them, they say. Now, they wish they had never given him another chance.

"Just walk away. Walk away. It's not worth it. It's not worth your life. It's not worth your family's pain to stay. Nobody who loves you is going to hurt you," Leneka Kelly said.

It is a message the family hopes someone who needs it hears as they wait for justice for Dolores.

"All she did was love that man to her dying day. That's the worst part about it," Leneka Kelly said.

Whitaker is due back in court on Dec. 4.

If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also click here to chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, X and Instagram.