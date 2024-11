Severe turbulence forces Miami-bound Scandinavian Airlines flight to return to Europe: VIDEO

Video showed the scary moments of severe turbulence on a Miami-bound Scandinavian Airlines flight from Stockholm that was forced to make a U-turn.

Cellphone video captured scary moments on an international flight.

A Scandinavian Airlines plane was heading from Stockholm to Miami when it encountered severe turbulence over Greenland Friday afternoon.

Video showed passengers lifted from their seats and loose objects being tossed around the cabin.

The plane turned around and landed safely in Copenhagen, officials told ABC News.

There were no reports of serious injuries.