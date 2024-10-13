WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

US will send an air defense battery and American troops to Israel to bolster defenses against Iran

ByLolita C. Baldor AP logo
Sunday, October 13, 2024 4:32PM
ABC7 Eyewitness News
Stream Southern California's News Leader and Original Shows 24/7

WASHINGTON -- The United States will send a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery and troops to Israel, the Pentagon said Sunday, even as Iran warned Washington to keep American military forces out of Israel.

Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin authorized the deployment of the THAAD battery at the direction of President Joe Biden.

Ryder said the air defense system will help bolster Israel's air defenses following Iran's missile attacks on Israel in April and October.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW