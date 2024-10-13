US will send an air defense battery and American troops to Israel to bolster defenses against Iran

WASHINGTON -- The United States will send a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery and troops to Israel, the Pentagon said Sunday, even as Iran warned Washington to keep American military forces out of Israel.

Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin authorized the deployment of the THAAD battery at the direction of President Joe Biden.

Ryder said the air defense system will help bolster Israel's air defenses following Iran's missile attacks on Israel in April and October.