US-China tariff pause offers hope, but uncertainty lingers, UH expert says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The United States and China have agreed to a temporary pause on reciprocal tariffs, marking a new turn in President Donald Trump's evolving economic strategy. The 90-day suspension is intended to give both nations room to negotiate a broader trade deal.

Dr. Dietrich Vollrath, an economics professor at the University of Houston, said this de-escalation is a positive move, but the impact of existing tariffs continues to affect both American businesses and consumers.

He joined Eyewitness News live on Wednesday morning and said trade between countries shouldn't be seen as a competition. The goal, he emphasized, should be for both sides to come out winning, and this latest move gets us closer to that.

Still, tariffs haven't returned to pre-2018 levels, before what the president dubbed "Liberation Day." That means many imported goods remain more expensive, and some items may still be limited in supply well into the summer.

This week's inflation report will offer a first look at how President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" tariff announcement has impacted pricing across the United States.

Dr. Vollrath offered a powerful analogy:

"What we saw starting April 2 was like a hurricane in the Atlantic pointed basically at the Gulf, right for us," he said. "What we're seeing now is maybe the winds are shifting, and it will avoid everybody. But, for the moment, there's still a hurricane out there, and it still might head in."

He also said economic uncertainty caused by fluctuating trade policy is one of the biggest threats to long-term growth. Stability in negotiations with global trade partners, he said, is key to strengthening the U.S. economy.

As talks continue, businesses and consumers alike will be watching closely for signs of a more permanent resolution.

