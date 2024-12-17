Remotely detonated bomb in Moscow kills Russian general wanted by Ukraine

The explosive device may have been set off by remote control, according to TASS.

LONDON -- A senior Russian general was killed in a bomb blast in a residential neighborhood in Moscow, Russian media reported early Tuesday, in what Ukrainian sources told ABC News was an intelligence operation.

Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov was killed by an explosive device that appears to have been hidden in a parked scooter and set off by remote control, Russian state-affiliated media TASS reported. The explosion also killed an aide accompanying him.

Kirillov was the head of Russia's radiation, chemical and biological protection troops. Sources told ABC News that the Security Service of Ukraine was behind the killing.

"Kirillov was a war criminal and an entirely legitimate target, as he issued orders to use prohibited chemical weapons against Ukrainian troops," an SBU source said. "Such an inglorious end awaits all those who kill Ukrainians. Retribution for war crimes is inevitable" the source said.

On Monday, the SBU charged Kirillov in absentia with war crimes for alleged orders approving chemical weapon use against Ukrainian troops.

Kirillov, the SBU said on Telegram, "is responsible for the mass use of banned chemical weapons" on the Ukrainian front lines.

"By order of Kirillov, more than 4,800 cases of the enemy's use of chemical munitions have been recorded since the beginning of the full-scale war," the SBU said.

Among the delivery methods, the SBU said, were grenades equipped with toxic substances like CS and CN irritants.

