UH men's basketball victory over Iowa State brings students together amid recent campus crimes

"It's definitely a blessing to be around a culture that we can celebrate and enjoy all together and just be with something that brings the whole school together," a UH student told ABC13.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- University of Houston students were up bright and early to catch the men's basketball team's take on the No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones at the Fertitta Center on Saturday.

The eyes of the college basketball world were on Cullen Boulevard with the ESPN Gameday Crew on court for their national broadcast. But for the last couple of weeks, the school was in a different spotlight after multiple robberies and a sexual assault on campus.

Just like their performance on the court, the basketball team's victory came during a clutch moment.

"I feel really great about it. You know, the basketball team has provided a safe haven on our campus for everything that is going on. You know, it's provided a safe distraction to come out after classes," UH student Joshua Martin said.

"It's nice to have an escape from everything going on in reality," UH student Nikolette Schmidt said.

"It's just nice that we have something to turn and look to," UH student Zaeda Houff said.

For the players, the team mentality goes beyond the court.

"I'm really grateful for them. They always make sure they include us. They do a lot for us and it's good for us to be there for them," UH student Nia Mcpherson said.

Students say the team is uniting the university.

"It's definitely a blessing to be around a culture that we can celebrate and enjoy all together and just be with something that brings the whole school together," Aaron Williams, a UH student, said.

Along with the win, the team is now taking home a feeling that's much bigger than the game.

"I mean, that feels amazing that they look at us that way. With that being said, we have to have a responsibility of carrying ourselves in a certain manner," UH guard L.J. Cryer said.

