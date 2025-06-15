Twins look to break 3-game road losing streak, play the Astros

Minnesota Twins (36-34, second in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (40-30, first in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (2-3, 5.74 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Astros: Brandon Walter (0-0, 1.64 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

Astros -133, Twins +112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins travel to the Houston Astros looking to break a three-game road slide.

Houston is 26-13 at home and 40-30 overall. The Astros have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .319.

Minnesota has a 36-34 record overall and a 16-22 record in road games. The Twins are 27-8 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Sunday's game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Astros are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Pena has 15 doubles, a triple and nine home runs while hitting .328 for the Astros. Isaac Paredes is 9 for 37 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Byron Buxton has a .273 batting average to lead the Twins, and has eight doubles, three triples and 11 home runs. Willi Castro is 14 for 38 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .271 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Twins: 3-7, .242 batting average, 7.43 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jacob Melton: 10-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Arrighetti: 60-Day IL (thumb), Isaac Paredes: day-to-day (hamstring), Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Dezenzo: 10-Day IL (hand), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (calf), Pedro Leon: 10-Day IL (knee)

Twins: Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Byron Buxton: day-to-day (elbow), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zebby Matthews: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm)

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.