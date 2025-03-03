President Donald Trump to announce $100B investment from Taiwanese chipmaker: sources

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump will announce a $100 billion investment in the U.S. over the next four years by chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), multiple sources confirm to ABC News.

Trump is meeting with the company's chairman and CEO at the White House Monday.

"We're pleased to have an opportunity to meet with the President and look forward to discussing our shared vision for innovation and growth in the semiconductor industry, as well as exploring ways to bolster the technology sector along with our customers," TSMC said in a statement to ABC News.

Amid concerns in Washington that the U.S. is too reliant on computer chips manufactured overseas, TSMC first announced it would break ground on a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Arizona in 2020. It has since pledged $65 billion in investments in its Arizona facilities, in what it calls the largest foreign direct investment in the state's history.

It's not immediately clear how much of the $100 billion the company is announcing Monday is part of previous commitments.

TSMC also benefited from a $6.6 billion grant from President Joe Biden's administration last year as part of the CHIPS Act.

The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.