Measles cases rise to 124 in rural West Texas, 18 hospitalized, state confirms

Cases in the measles outbreak in West Texas have tipped over the 100 mark as of Tuesday, increasing quickly since the last update from Texas Health and Human Services just last week.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 25, 124 cases are now linked to the measles outbreak in rural West Texas across nine counties, which is 34 more cases from the total released on Friday, Feb. 21.

The outbreak is largely spreading in the Mennonite community in an area where small towns are separated by vast stretches of oil rig-dotted open land but connected due to people traveling between towns for work, church, grocery shopping and other day-to-day errands.

Brownfield Mayor Eric Horton, a Republican, said he believes in the safety of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine because it has been used for so many years and has stopped measles from spreading in the U.S.

Brownfield is in Terry County, which has 21 cases.

"I've never seen it this close, ever," Horton said. "I know that we've had a few outbreaks in years past but as far as right here, making national news, that is shocking."

In neighboring eastern New Mexico, the measles case count stayed steady Tuesday at nine. State public health officials said last week there's still no evidence New Mexico's outbreak is connected to the one in Texas.

There were a total of 285 measles cases nationally in all of 2024.

The state health department said Tuesday 18 of the cases were people who had to be hospitalized. Five cases are unvaccinated people or have unknown vaccination status.

Health officials believe more cases are likely to occur. Officials are also warning that one person from the outbreak area who was later diagnosed with measles visited locations in the San Marcos and San Antonio area over the weekend of Feb. 14 - 16 while they were contagious. The person visited six different locations, including restaurants and university campuses. Texas Health and Human Services lists possible areas of exposure so people can monitor themselves for symptoms and seek testing if symptoms occur.

Number of cases by age:

0-4 years - 39 cases

5-17 years - 62 cases

18+ years - 18 cases

Pending - 5

Measles is a highly contagious disease. It's a respiratory virus that can survive in the air for up to two hours. Up to 9 out of 10 people who are susceptible will get the virus if exposed, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most kids will recover from the measles if they get it, but infection can lead to dangerous complications like pneumonia, blindness, brain swelling and death.

Symptoms include:

Fever 101F (38.3C)

Generalized maculopapular rash lasting 3 days

Rash usually begins at the hairline/scalp and progresses down the body

Cough, runny nose, or conjunctivitis or Koplik spots (bluish-white specks appearing appearing inside the mouth, usually opposite the molars)

The public is being asked to immediately report any suspected measles cases to their local health department.

According to health officials, the best defense against getting sick is to be immunized with two doses of a vaccine against measles, such as the MMR vaccine.

The MMR vaccine is safe and highly effective in preventing measles infection and severe cases of the disease.

The first shot is recommended for children between 12 and 15 months old and the second between 4 and 6 years old. The vaccine series is required for kids before entering kindergarten in public schools nationwide.

Before the vaccine was introduced in 1963, the U.S. saw some 3 million to 4 million cases per year. Now, it's usually fewer than 200 in a normal year.

There is no link between the vaccine and autism, despite a now-discredited study and health disinformation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.