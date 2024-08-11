A'ja Wilson, US women hold off France to win eighth straight Olympic basketball gold medal

PARIS -- The U.S. women's basketball team had to overcome its greatest challenge in 32 years before extending its unprecedented run to eight straight Olympic gold medals. Led by A'ja Wilson, the Americans Sunday came away with another victory at the Paris Games, maybe sweeter than any other during the streak.

Wilson scored 21 points and the U.S. survived a last-second shot by Gabby Williams that was just inside the 3-point line to hold off France for a 67-66 win.

No team had been able to push the Americans during this impressive streak of 61 consecutive wins. Only two of those victories had been by single digits before the game against France.

"It's amazing. It truly is a dynasty that we have built here at USAB has been incredible," Wilson said. "And I am so proud of the resilience that my team showed. We could have fumbled it many times, but we pulled through. To say I am a two-time gold medalist, I am so blessed."

The eight straight golds broke a tie with the American men's program that won seven in a row from 1936-68. The women's victory came less than 24 hours after the U.S. men's team also beat France in the title game. This was the first time in Olympic history that both gold medal games featured the same two teams.

Unlike the men's game this one came down to the final minute and one last shot by France that was just inside the 3-point line.

The Americans were up 67-64 with 3.9 seconds left after Kahleah Copper hit two free throws. Marine Johannes brought the ball up the court to Williams and the former UConn standout caught the ball just inside the 3-point line and banked in over the outstretched arms of Breanna Stewart for the final margin.

There was a brief delay before the officials signaled that it was a two-point shot, which led to the beginning of a celebration and a lot of happy hugs for the Americans and left the French players standing in disbelief after falling just short.

"Gabby hit some great shots down the end, tough shots," Wilson said. "We understood what we had in our locker room and leaning on each other and talking to one another and believing that we believed in each other and that's the greatest thing about it."

The American players went celebrate with the celebrities sitting courtside that included men's basketball players LeBron James, Bam Adebayo, Derrick White, along with U.S. women's greats Lisa Leslie, Sue Bird and Dawn Staley.

Williams, who finished with 19 points, had hit a deep 3 a few seconds earlier to get France within one before Copper's free throws. She got a consoling hug from Staley.

The victory gave Diana Taurasi a sixth consecutive gold medal, making her the most decorated basketball player in Olympic history, breaking a tie with longtime teammate Sue Bird, who won five.

Taurasi, who didn't play in the gold medal game, has been humble about the potential record, saying she cares more about the team winning then her individual success.

It's been a trying Olympics for her as she didn't start any of the knockout phase games, the first time she wasn't in the opening lineup since the 2004 Olympics.

Australia edged Belgium 85-81 in the bronze medal game earlier Sunday.